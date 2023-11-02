 
'House of Dragon' fans to see major changes in season 2

As HBO is done shooting the second season of House of Dragons, a fan account has made strong claims about it cast changes

'House of Dragon' to see major changes in season 2

The second season of House of Dragons will reportedly see some major changes.

As HBO is done shooting the recent chapter of the Game of Thrones prequel, a fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter) has made a strong claim that George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood will not feature this time.

The second season of HOD will feature Rhaenrya Targaryen finding herself with more dragons than she has people to ride them as the Dance of the Dragons civil war will intensify.

Hugh Hammer, Ulf the White, Addam of Hull and Nettles will end up triumphing over the art of taming dragons and get land and title as a reward; these four will be known as dragon seeds.

Although HBO hasn’t announced who will be playing the clan, fans stated that Clinton Liberty will play Addam of Hull, Tom Bennett will play Ulf the White, and Kieran Bew will appear as Hugh Hammer, whereas they’re not sure who will be playing Nettles.

Previously, HBO named Gayle Rankin(Alys Rivers), Freddie Fox (Gwayne Hightower), Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull), and Simon Russell Beale (Ser Simon Strong) as four new actors who will be joining the show.

