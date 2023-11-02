The Duke of Sussex allegedly carries views that align with the image of ‘Chandler’ from ‘Friends’

Prince Harry calls himself ‘Chandler’ from 'Friends' after Matthew Perry’ death

Everything has been shared in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

It details accounts of his life in Not Cott, one of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved homes.

According to the Duke of Sussex, “Besides my own laundry (often laid out to dry on my radiators).”

In the memoir he also went on to add, “I did my own chores, my own cooking, my own food shopping. People often speculated that I was clinging to my bachelor life because it was so glamorous.”

“Many evenings I’d think: if only they could see me now. Then I’d go back to folding my underwear and watching ‘The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding.’”