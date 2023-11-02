 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry calls himself ‘Chandler’ from 'Friends' after Matthew Perry death

The Duke of Sussex allegedly carries views that align with the image of ‘Chandler’ from ‘Friends’

William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Prince Harry calls himself 'Chandler' from Friends after Matthew Perry' death
Prince Harry calls himself ‘Chandler’ from 'Friends' after Matthew Perry’ death

The Duke of Sussex allegedly feels his personality fits Chandler from Friends.

These claims have been made by Prince Harry himself and he feels he is ‘just like Chandler’ from Friends.

Everything has been shared in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

It details accounts of his life in Not Cott, one of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved homes.

According to the Duke of Sussex, “Besides my own laundry (often laid out to dry on my radiators).”

In the memoir he also went on to add, “I did my own chores, my own cooking, my own food shopping. People often speculated that I was clinging to my bachelor life because it was so glamorous.”

“Many evenings I’d think: if only they could see me now. Then I’d go back to folding my underwear and watching ‘The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding.’”

