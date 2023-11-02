Khloe Kardashian recently shared how ex partner Tristan Thompson is being bizarre about a land they bought together.

Khloe Kardashian hints selling Tristan Thompson's land behind his back

The former couple, who dated in 2016, bought a piece of land in Palm Springs together as they planned to build a home there one day.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney mentions the land to her sister and the NBA star as she asks, "What's up with your lot here? We walked by it this morning and what are you doing with that lot?"

To this, Khloe replied that she might sell it but thinks that Tristan won't give up his part as he avoided saying anything on the matter.

The Poosh founder shared her suspicions that the 32-year-old athlete still thinks about building a home together. "I don't know where his head is at, but one of us will break. Either I'll sell it to him or he'll sell it to me, so we'll figure it out," she concluded.

