 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle just ‘plays pretend’ for a living

The Duchess of Sussex has come under fire for being someone that just ‘plays pretend’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle is nothing more than an actor that just plays pretend for a living, nothing more

Broadcaster and writer Esther Krakue issued these claims against Meghan Markle.

She broke all of it down in one of her most recent interviews with Sky News Australia.

During the course of this chat, Ms Krakue accused the Duchess of being ‘a B-list star’ that just ‘acts’ around the world.

“Meghan Markle is just a B-list actress known for one role,” Ms Krakue said during the course of her chat.

“She’s not a bio-chemist or a doctor or anything really of substance.”

At the end of the day, “She’s just someone who plays pretend for a living and somehow that made the couple think that they have so much to offer.”

Before signing off she also accused Meghan Markle of being responsible for the downfall of the Sussex brand and admitted, “I think they’ve really been humbled by the reality of all this."

"So has Netflix because I don’t suspect [the company] will get their money’s worth with that $100 million deal they signed with the couple.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian hints selling Tristan Thompson's land behind his back

Khloe Kardashian hints selling Tristan Thompson's land behind his back
Prince Harry calls himself ‘Chandler’ from 'Friends' after Matthew Perry death

Prince Harry calls himself ‘Chandler’ from 'Friends' after Matthew Perry death
'House of Dragon' fans to see major changes in season 2

'House of Dragon' fans to see major changes in season 2
Sophie Turner PDA-filled outing with English lord was to make Joe Jonas jealous?

Sophie Turner PDA-filled outing with English lord was to make Joe Jonas jealous?
Netflix’s 'Virgin River' scriptwriters bashed over season 6

Netflix’s 'Virgin River' scriptwriters bashed over season 6
Matthew Perry's friend exposes meaning behind cryptic 'Batman' posts

Matthew Perry's friend exposes meaning behind cryptic 'Batman' posts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial troubles causing 'major friction' at home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial troubles causing 'major friction' at home
Taylor Swift's THIS re-recorded album sold 1 million copies in a heartbeat

Taylor Swift's THIS re-recorded album sold 1 million copies in a heartbeat
Royal family pokes Meghan Markle with new attempt at her ‘character assassination’

Royal family pokes Meghan Markle with new attempt at her ‘character assassination’
Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle
Ben Affleck narrowly avoids accident after heated discussion with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck narrowly avoids accident after heated discussion with Jennifer Garner
Jada Pinkett growing interest in Tom Cruise is ‘messing with’ Will Smith’s head

Jada Pinkett growing interest in Tom Cruise is ‘messing with’ Will Smith’s head