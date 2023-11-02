Meghan Markle just ‘plays pretend’ for a living

The Duchess of Sussex has come under fire for being someone that just ‘plays pretend’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is nothing more than an actor that just plays pretend for a living, nothing more



Broadcaster and writer Esther Krakue issued these claims against Meghan Markle.

She broke all of it down in one of her most recent interviews with Sky News Australia.

During the course of this chat, Ms Krakue accused the Duchess of being ‘a B-list star’ that just ‘acts’ around the world.

“Meghan Markle is just a B-list actress known for one role,” Ms Krakue said during the course of her chat.

“She’s not a bio-chemist or a doctor or anything really of substance.”

At the end of the day, “She’s just someone who plays pretend for a living and somehow that made the couple think that they have so much to offer.”

Before signing off she also accused Meghan Markle of being responsible for the downfall of the Sussex brand and admitted, “I think they’ve really been humbled by the reality of all this."

"So has Netflix because I don’t suspect [the company] will get their money’s worth with that $100 million deal they signed with the couple.”