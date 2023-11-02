'The Kardashians' air on Hulu every Thursday and Khloe Kardashian is very angry

File Footage Khloe Kardashian Bashes Kris Jenner for mismanaging her roles

In the recent episode of the American reality television series The Kardashians, the viewers witnessed a feud between Khloe Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner.

An argument broke out between the duo when Kris, 67, suggested Khloe, 39, to start a podcast of her own given her approachable and funny personality.

Elaborating on her perspective for the comment, Kris stated, "She's so funny and so smart and so articulate, and she's so great with people. And I thought, 'Wow, I would love to listen to Khloé's point of view on so many different things".

On this, Khloe Kardashian reminded her mother to weigh out the potential risks against benefits before making any big decision.

Mentioning her anxieties of speaking publicly Khloe stated that she might get “annihilated” for misspelling the former and latter names of her step dad Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner).

Adding more to the discussion, Khloe admitted being overwhelmed by her growing list of responsibilities and accused her mom of blurring the lines between her professional and personal roles.

Khloe slammed the momager, "There's issues that I have had with my manager, not my mom... And when I try to address those issues, I get a lot of push back and it's always a guilt trip thing that a mom would do, and those lines get really blurred."

Moreover, claiming that she is left on her own, Khloe Kardashian addressed , "I never feel like there's people looking out for me, I have to do it all on my own in every single category and job I have."