Katie Price offers rare update over autistic son Harvey's College plans

The podcast, The Katie Price Show was flooded with confessions, when Katie Price opened up about her struggles as a mom of an autistic son.

'I've just had a week of hell. It's a big weight off my shoulders,' she said.

She explained this heartbreaking confession by saying, 'I have to say, for the first time, I couldn't wait for him to go back to college. Its like, two tellys, it's cost me three windows and then he blocked the toilets so I had to get £600 to get a plumber round.”

Not much time ago, Katie also addressed the longing of a mother for her son and said that she misses him while he is away.

Nonetheless, Katie admits that Harvey returning to college is a huge relief for the struggling mom at the same time.

Earlier this week, getting candid about the damage Harvey’s presence caused her, Katie discussed in a livestream at TikTok, 'That weren't that bad this week and I've had hardly no sleep. So he's gone back so now I've got my energy.'

For the unversed, the 45-year-old fashion mogul took the decision of putting son Harvey under full time supervision at the National Star College in 2021. Her 21-year-old son suffers from a number of disorders including autism, blindness, septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome and ADHD.