Katie Price offers rare update over autistic son Harvey's College plans

Katie Price updates fans on relief over autistic son's plans for college
Thursday, November 02, 2023
The podcast, The Katie Price Show was flooded with confessions, when Katie Price opened up about her struggles as a mom of an autistic son.
'I've just had a week of hell. It's a big weight off my shoulders,' she said.
She explained this heartbreaking confession by saying, 'I have to say, for the first time, I couldn't wait for him to go back to college. Its like, two tellys, it's cost me three windows and then he blocked the toilets so I had to get £600 to get a plumber round.”
Not much time ago, Katie also addressed the longing of a mother for her son and said that she misses him while he is away.
Nonetheless, Katie admits that Harvey returning to college is a huge relief for the struggling mom at the same time.
Earlier this week, getting candid about the damage Harvey’s presence caused her, Katie discussed in a livestream at TikTok, 'That weren't that bad this week and I've had hardly no sleep. So he's gone back so now I've got my energy.'
For the unversed, the 45-year-old fashion mogul took the decision of putting son Harvey under full time supervision at the National Star College in 2021. Her 21-year-old son suffers from a number of disorders including autism, blindness, septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome and ADHD.