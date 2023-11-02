 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton seen with Prince William for the first time in three weeks

The Princess of Wales was on a break

William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, November 02, 2023

After a brief break from work, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Scotland on Thursday

Kate Middleton took a break from work to spend some time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis during their school holiday.

The couple met organizations supporting rural communities in Moray. It was the first joint engagement Kate and William undertook in three weeks.

Prince William and Princess Kate made the trip to learn more about how the local groups support the mental health of young people through access to the great outdoors and practical learning opportunities and kicked off with Outfit Moray in Burghead. 

The charity works to develop young people’s potential through affordable outdoor learning and adventure, encouraging life skills and improving overall health. Outfit Moray is dedicated to helping vulnerable or disadvantaged youth between ages 8 and 18 and has worked with over 16,000 young people since its establishment in 2003. 

Confidence-building activities include mountain biking, paddlesports, rock climbing, archery and bushcraft, and the group also organizes school programs like cycle training, bike maintenance and first aid.

