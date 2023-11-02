 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Mason Hughes

Taylor Tomlinson creates history with rare achievement in late-night TV shows

Taylor Tomlinson climbed up to the latter to become the first woman to helm the late-night show

Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Make way for Taylor Tomlinson, the only woman in the man-dominating field: the late-night shows. 

She will be the new face of the CBS late-night show after The Late Show With Stephehn Colbert’s bowed out in April.

Appearing on Stephen Colbert’s show on Wednesday, the stand-up comedian announced the big news.

“I’ve never had a real job... I’ve been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job,” she jokingly said.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old will be the executive producer of the After Midnight show.

“We’ll need someone who is, I don’t know, fun, likable, young, in touch with online trends, and available every night of the week,” Stephen added.

The California native has two Netflix specials in her name and was performing in several cities for her Have It All tour.

Notably, the late-night television shows are typically helmed by men, such as Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel.

But Taylor's entrance will herald her as the only woman in the late-night show setup.

Meanwhile, CBS shared that After Midnight will start rolling in early 2024.

