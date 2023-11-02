HBO shares ‘The House of Dragon’ season 2 releasing date as the season one was rolled out in 2022

‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2

The mighty dragons will clash next year as HBO confirmed The House of Dragon will drop in the early summer of 2024.



For the reporters, the trailer of the second season was screened at the media presentation.

Confirming the release date, the studio’s CEO, Casey Bloys, updated the fans about one of the various Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works.

He shared that the team is planning the filming of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight for next spring as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike clouds continued to disturb shooting timelines.

Released first in Aug 2022, the show banked on the success of the previous mega-hit original show, Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, the 10-episode had hauled the record-shattering ratings for the streamer, prompting the studio to green-lighted the season 2 following the next week of the premiere.

Elsewhere in the announcement, Casey shared that the much-anticipated season 3 of Euphoria will be rolled out in 2025.

Earlier, the filmmaker Sam Levinson teased that the upcoming season will be a “film noir,” sharing that Zendaya‘s character would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”