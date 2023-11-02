 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Web Desk

'Americans want Harry and Meghan to go back to UK'

The couple is living in US after stepping down from royal duties

Web Desk

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Americans want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to go back to the United Kingdom, suggested a US commentator.

Salem News Channel host Julie Hartman was speaking on GB News when she made the remarks against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

During her appearance on the British broadcaster, host Darren Grimes the problems are "not just because Harry and Meghan moved there".

"By the way, we would love to send Harry and Meghan back," Hartman replied.

"I don’t know why they came to us. We will gladly ship them back to the UK." 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

They moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.


