Thursday, November 02, 2023
'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly in talks with Audible

Thursday, November 02, 2023

'Meghan's 'new venture' has the power to make or break her Hollywood dream'

Although an Audible spokesperson recently denied reports that the company was in negotiations with Meghan Markle to sign a deal, some people still believe the deal might happen and the Duchess could make a fortune out of it.

US Weekly's Christina Garibaldi said Meghan could be looking to make even more money from a deal with Audible following her split from Spotify earlier this year.

Commenting on the rumors about the deal, she said, "The new venture has the power to make or break her Hollywood dream. Word of mouth is spreading that will lead to a huge payout even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out and she's thrilled to be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama who signed a deal with them back in 2022.

"I'm still hesitant about this and whether or not Audible would want to sign something like this considering how terrible the deal with Spotify went, maybe podcasting isn't in her future."

In June, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's multi-year agreement with streaming giant Spotify to produce podcasts ended with just one series made.

The Swedish company announced the partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in late 2020 after they stepped down from royal duties and began to forge new careers in California.

It was estimated by the media to have been worth as much as $20 million or more.

