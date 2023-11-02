‘Euphoria’ season 3 still has a few years to release despite over a three-year gap from season 2

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3

After the wait of over three years for the highly anticipated season 3 of Euphoria, HBO told the series fans to wait a few years more.

Announcing the release date of the fan-favorite HBO show, the CEO Casey Bloys said that the teen drama will not drop until 2025.

Director Sam Levinson previously shared Season 3 as a "film noir," noting that Zendaya's character would "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

The show's designer, Heidi Bivens, previously told Vogue that the series would see a time jump, noting, "There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they're not in high school anymore. Dorothy's not in Kansas anymore."

Inspired by the Israeli series of the same name, Euphoria tells the story of youngsters juggling love, loss, and addiction.

The series has carved its name in the top shows of the last decade and has become one of HBO's major staples in the streaming wars.