Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously'

The Princess of Wales was criticized over her workload earlier this year

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Kate Middleton's royal engagements saw a decline earlier this year, with critics predicting the monarchy would bear the brunt of what they called her lack of interest.

The Princess of Wales' workload was questioned after figures published on Gert's Royal Website revealed she undertook 45 solo engagements in the first half of 2023, along with 40 joint ones with her husband Prince William.

But Kate Middleton has recently undertaken back-to-back royal engagements.


After taking part in multiple engagements, she took a break from work to spend some time with her children last week.

She is back to work now and has taken two engagements in as many days. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also changed their social media policy to apprise people of what they have been doing.

Apart from sharing their pictures and videos from work, the couple's Instagram account now shares weekly and monthly "rewind" which highlights the royal engagements they undertake during the period. 

