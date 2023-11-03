 
Friday, November 03, 2023
According to Spotify data, the song has received 1.878 million streams

Friday, November 03, 2023

Mariah Carey's Christmas special track soars in streams amid lawsuit drama

Mariah Carey has recently found herself entangled in a legal battle as a lawsuit has been filed against her by two men who claim that Mariah has copied their song.

Mariah Carey Faces Copyrights Lawsuit 

Andy Stone and Troy Powers have claimed that Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You is copied from their 1989 Holiday song, alleging that she copied their song after it made it to the Billboard Charts during the 1993 Christmas season.

They claim there are major similarities in the lyrical hook, melody, and overall feel compared to their OG song.

The plaintiffs have demanded $20 million in damages alongside requesting the judge to shut the Grammy-winner down.

Mariah Carey's Music Streaming Soars Amid Legal Battle

Now, The Blast reports that her track streams have soared after the filing of the lawsuit. 

Her Christmas special track made it to the No.1 spot in the United Kingdom's Top 5 in December 2020, but the trend has once again emerged with All I Want For Christmas Is You, making its return to the charts or maybe topping it again.

According to Spotify data, the song has received 1.878 million streams, marking its return on the music streaming platform's charts at #50. 

