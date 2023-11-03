 
Friday, November 03, 2023
Taylor Swift's romance takes backseat as she shifts to 'work mode'

Taylor will be performing her sold-out Eras Tour again this month on November 9, 2023

Friday, November 03, 2023

Taylor Swift's romance takes a backseat as she shifts to 'work mode'

Taylor Swift, whose budding romance with her new love interest Travis Kelce has been making headlines, is now said to be switching from a romance mode towards a work mode as she ditches the Kansas City Chiefs NFL games.

Since igniting rumours about her romance, Taylor has enjoyed several outings with Travis as they have been spotted dining together on multiple occasions.

Taylor Swift's outing with the Haim Sisters

According to a US celebrity gossip podcast, Deux Moi, a source has revealed to the gossip site that Taylor most recently enjoyed an outing in a most upmarket restaurant in New York City with the Haim sisters, where the songstress appeared to be the "nicest and had the most fun".

The insider continued that Taylor intimidated her friends that she wouldn't be making appearances at any more NFL games.

Taylor Swift is back in work mode

The source added, "Taylor is back in work mode, and she is preparing for her international tour," adding that her beau and Haim sisters will also be making appearances at her upcoming tour.

They added that the Haim sisters hadn't yet met the pop sensation's new boyfriend.

Taylor to rock the stage again for sold-out Eras Tour 

Taylor will be performing her sold-out Eras Tour again this month on November 9, 2023, following its huge success in cinemas around the world. 

