 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kevin Costner to continue as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' season 5

The remaining episodes of 'Yellowstone' are planned to be released in November 2024

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, November 03, 2023

Kevin Costner to continue as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' season 5

Kevin Costner has his fans on their toes as it has been confirmed that the Yellowstone star will be continuing with the show in its fifth season as well.

The 68-year-old actor began his journey of portraying the iconic character of John Dutton in the Yellowstone series in 2018, and since then, he has continued to captivate audiences with his impressive acting and phenomenal portrayal of the fictional character for the show's four seasons.

Kevin Costner rumoured to leave Yellowstone

Previously, it was reported that the Hollywood legend, who won a Golden Globe Award for his impressive performance in the TV show, was planning to exit the show in its fifth season over a scheduling conflict, leaving his fans in a worried frenzy.

The conflict allegedly emerged because the veteran actor wanted to focus on filming the two-part western movie Horizon.

Kevin Costner settles schedule conflict 

According to The Blast, it has been reported that the actor will not be quitting the show as he has been able to settle the production schedule conflict with the show's team. A new production schedule has been finalised and released by the show's team.

Yellowstone's first five episodes were aired from November 2022 to January 2023 before the production was halted due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to Variety magazine, the remaining episodes of the show are planned to be released in November 2024. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift's romance takes backseat as she shifts to 'work mode'

Taylor Swift's romance takes backseat as she shifts to 'work mode'
Mariah Carey's Christmas special track soars in streams amid lawsuit drama

Mariah Carey's Christmas special track soars in streams amid lawsuit drama
Is Taylor Swift a time traveler? Fans astounded by 1981 ad resemblance

Is Taylor Swift a time traveler? Fans astounded by 1981 ad resemblance
How did Jennifer Aniston react to Matthew Perry's death?

How did Jennifer Aniston react to Matthew Perry's death?
Kourtney Kardashian makes shock admission about Khloe Kardashian’s Ex

Kourtney Kardashian makes shock admission about Khloe Kardashian’s Ex
Meghan Markle giving the world ‘another peek’ into King Charles monarchy

Meghan Markle giving the world ‘another peek’ into King Charles monarchy
Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest

Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest
Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?

Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?
'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously' video

'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously'

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3
‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2

‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2
'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'

'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'