The remaining episodes of 'Yellowstone' are planned to be released in November 2024

Kevin Costner to continue as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' season 5

Kevin Costner has his fans on their toes as it has been confirmed that the Yellowstone star will be continuing with the show in its fifth season as well.



The 68-year-old actor began his journey of portraying the iconic character of John Dutton in the Yellowstone series in 2018, and since then, he has continued to captivate audiences with his impressive acting and phenomenal portrayal of the fictional character for the show's four seasons.

Kevin Costner rumoured to leave Yellowstone

Previously, it was reported that the Hollywood legend, who won a Golden Globe Award for his impressive performance in the TV show, was planning to exit the show in its fifth season over a scheduling conflict, leaving his fans in a worried frenzy.

The conflict allegedly emerged because the veteran actor wanted to focus on filming the two-part western movie Horizon.

Kevin Costner settles schedule conflict

According to The Blast, it has been reported that the actor will not be quitting the show as he has been able to settle the production schedule conflict with the show's team. A new production schedule has been finalised and released by the show's team.

Yellowstone's first five episodes were aired from November 2022 to January 2023 before the production was halted due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to Variety magazine, the remaining episodes of the show are planned to be released in November 2024.