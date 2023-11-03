 
Friday, November 03, 2023
King Charles welcomed to Kenya with 'dignity' ever after 'tumbling on fake grass'

King Charles is being treated differently across international borders

King Charles welcomed to Kenya with 'dignity' ever after 'tumbling on fake grass'

King Charles has seemingly developed a liking amongst the people of Kenya, says an expert.

His Majesty, recently visited the African country alongside wife, Queen Camilla, and laid out an example of accountability.

Royal expert Richard Fitzgerald tells Expeess.co.Uk: He told: "King Charles's demeanour during his trip to Kenya has been appropriately dignified, though he nearly took a tumble on some fake grass.

"He and Queen Camilla have otherwise seemed at ease when carrying out a packed schedule of engagements.

He added: “The pressure on him to issue an apology for numerous abuses of human rights during the emergency period of British rule in the 1950s has, however, been intense.

“The King acts on government advice and this is not something he could personally do. He expressed regret over the 'abhorrent and unjustifiable violence' which was used against the Mau Mau rebellion during the 1950s Emergency under British rule,” he established.

