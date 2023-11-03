Joe Jonas talks about one if his recent interactions with a fan

Joe Jonas called 'crazy' in shocking encounter with security guard

Joe Jonas has shared an amusing anecdote from his encounter with a fan.

The father-of-two received an unusual reaction from a security guard at CVS, who thought the singer looks ‘crazy’ in person.

"I just walked into CVS and the security guy goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas?'" Joe shared on TikTok.

"And I said, 'Hey man, what's going on?' and I shook his hand and he goes, 'Man, you look crazy in person.'"

Joe then asked: "Is that a compliment?"

Fans were quick to decode the meaning of the interaction, noting how the security guard would have been fascinated to see the star.

"Maybe he just meant to say 'It's crazy to see you in person,'" one fan wrote.

Another one added: “It's probably crazy seeing someone so famous in real life he was just shocked."