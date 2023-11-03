Princess Eugenie likely to take on Kate Middleton’s ‘secret’ role

Princess Eugenie knows what she is doing

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie may help King Charles end feud with his estrange son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.



The GB News quoted Richard Fitzwilliams as saying that Princess Eugenie's close bond with Meghan and Harry could be useful to King Charles ending feud and make peace with his son.

The royal commentator said: "Princess Eugenie knows what she is doing."

The fact Eugenie is close to Meghan and Harry could be an advantage, Richard said.

"You need a foot in both camps”, he said and added "One day they will hope for a peaceful resolution so that could be very useful."

It comes days after reports Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is "taking a step back" from her efforts to reconcile with Prince Harry.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have a strong bond with the California-based royal couple.