Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news about Princess Eugenie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle still share a close bond with Princess Eugenie after stepping down from the royal duties.



However, the British royal family is reportedly concerned about the bond that Prince Harry shares with Eugenie.

Now, a royal expert has shared the possibility of Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice becoming working members of the monarchy in near future, which could be an exciting news for Meghan and Harry.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News there is currently a shortage of Royal Family members to carry out engagements.

He said, "As far as Beatrice and Eugenie are concerned I think they could take on a few patronages.”

"For the foreseeable, they will not be paid working royals. That does mean that there will be far fewer patronages inventively,” the royal commentator said.

Princess Eugenie is reportedly returning to Britain with her husband from Portugal.

The new claim comes after another royal expert Jennie Bond warned that bringing in Princess Eugenie and Beatrice or other members of the extended Royal Family, would only be a "backward step" for King Charles and possibly cause severe consequences.