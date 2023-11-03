King Charles receives sweet advice amid warning about Princess Eugenie, Beatrice: 'Do it now!'

King Charles receives sweet advice amid warning about Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Britain’s King Charles has received a sweet advice regarding Princess Eugenie and Beatrice days after getting a strong warning over new roles for the royal sisters.



The monarch has been told to promote Eugenie and Beatrice as working royals amid the "ageing” royal family, 'Do it now!.'

Royal expert Richard Eden has said that “If we want the monarchy to continue to be as strong as it was under the late Queen, we need new recruits to 'the Firm'."

He suggested, per the

GB News,

"King Charles should ask his sensible nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, if they would like to become working royals.

"I know they have a great sense of duty, so they would be likely to agree.”



The British royal family has become thin in recent years due to the departure of King Charles younger son Prince Harry, daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and brother Prince Andrew as working royals.

Earlier, royal expert Jennie Bond warned that bringing in Princess Eugenie and Beatrice or other members of the extended Royal Family, would only be a "backward step" for King Charles and possibly cause severe consequences.