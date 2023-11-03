 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles receives sweet advice amid warning about Princess Eugenie, Beatrice: 'Do it now!'

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice share close bond with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 03, 2023

King Charles receives sweet advice amid warning about Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
King Charles receives sweet advice amid warning about Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Britain’s King Charles has received a sweet advice regarding Princess Eugenie and Beatrice days after getting a strong warning over new roles for the royal sisters.

The monarch has been told to promote Eugenie and Beatrice as working royals amid the "ageing” royal family, 'Do it now!.'

Royal expert Richard Eden has said that “If we want the monarchy to continue to be as strong as it was under the late Queen, we need new recruits to 'the Firm'."

He suggested, per the GB News, "King Charles should ask his sensible nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, if they would like to become working royals.

"I know they have a great sense of duty, so they would be likely to agree.”

The British royal family has become thin in recent years due to the departure of King Charles younger son Prince Harry, daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and brother Prince Andrew as working royals.

Earlier, royal expert Jennie Bond warned that bringing in Princess Eugenie and Beatrice or other members of the extended Royal Family, would only be a "backward step" for King Charles and possibly cause severe consequences.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William to be the next royal breaking free due to ‘marrying smart’? video

Prince William to be the next royal breaking free due to ‘marrying smart’?
Why Rachel McAdams ditched 'Mean Girls' reunion?

Why Rachel McAdams ditched 'Mean Girls' reunion?
King Charles, Prince William ‘turning screws’ on ‘rebels’ Harry and Meghan

King Charles, Prince William ‘turning screws’ on ‘rebels’ Harry and Meghan
Lupita Nyong'o reveals support system after Selema Maskela breakup

Lupita Nyong'o reveals support system after Selema Maskela breakup
Joe Alwyn was ‘embarrassed’ of Taylor Swift romance, claims expert video

Joe Alwyn was ‘embarrassed’ of Taylor Swift romance, claims expert
Priscilla Presley discloses plans to spend afterlife with Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley discloses plans to spend afterlife with Elvis Presley
Robert De Niro's girlfriend reacts to ‘psychotic’ former aide lawsuit

Robert De Niro's girlfriend reacts to ‘psychotic’ former aide lawsuit
Kate Middleton wins hearts yet again with viral video video

Kate Middleton wins hearts yet again with viral video
Kim Kardashian's former assistant breaks silence on getting fired

Kim Kardashian's former assistant breaks silence on getting fired
Taylor Swift takes revenge on ex Joe Alwyn months after split

Taylor Swift takes revenge on ex Joe Alwyn months after split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news about Princess Eugenie video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news about Princess Eugenie
Britney Spears ‘stabbed’ Justin Timberlake ‘in the back’ with revenge tell-all

Britney Spears ‘stabbed’ Justin Timberlake ‘in the back’ with revenge tell-all