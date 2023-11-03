Prince William to be the next royal breaking free due to ‘marrying smart’?

Experts wonder if the Prince of Wales, William will be the second member of the Firm to break free

The Prince of Wales, William’s decision to ‘marry smart’ has just come under the microscope of experts who wonder if he will be the second to ‘break free’ after ‘marrying smart’.



Calls about this have come shortly after fans revisited and started bashing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries.

In it the couple said, “I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.”

Iin response to this royal commentator Robert Jobson stepped forward and said, “To say the King and Prince of Wales don't love their wives and only married them because they fitted the mold is simply not true.”

According to a report by OK, “The Queen and Prince Philip married for love. Harry is putting one and one together and making five.”

“His mother and father, Diana and Charles, were an issue. But I think there was love there at the start but that marriage was doomed, unfortunately. There was affection but Charles loved somebody else.”

“Ultimately I don't think it's true what Harry is saying. Edward married for Love. Andrew married for love so I don't get what point he is making.”

During the course of the converastion he also branded the Waleses relationship more ‘tactful’ and ‘professional’ before admitting, “very relationship I had within a matter of weeks or months was splattered all over the newspapers and that person’s family harassed and their lives turned upside down.”

“After one or two girlfriends the third or fourth girlfriend would say, ‘Hand on a second. I don’t know if I want this’.”

