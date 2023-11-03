Royal family maintains their strategy to not react to any public attack from Harry and Meghan, insider

King Charles, Prince William ‘turning screws’ on ‘rebels’ Harry and Meghan

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying their best to damage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reputation.

The new monarch and his eldest son were successful to strain their image in eyes of the late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Glenconner.

In her latest interview on a podcast, Lady Glenconner claimed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, thought Royal life would be easy but so shocked to find out the reality.

Speaking with National Enquirer, a source said that the Royal family is “wasting no chance to remind the world that she and her Hollywood ambitions ripped the family apart."

The insider suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles are "going about business as usual in public but privately, they're turning the screws on the rebels."

"Her Majesty's trusted friend lashing out at Meghan and implying Harry is henpecked is another blow to the Sussexes' Hollywood dreams,” the royal tipster said.

The source went on to add that the Royal family is maintaining their strategy to not react to any attack that comes their way from Harry or Meghan and only focusing on damaging their reputation from "behind the scenes."

Public perception of Meghan and Harry has changed since they stepped down as senior working royals and started attacking the Royal family, who never reacted to any of their allegations of accusations publically.