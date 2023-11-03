King Charles is currently in Kenya for a state visit

King Charles further angers Meghan Markle with his latest remarks?

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly further angered his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle with his latest sweet comments about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in Kenya.



The monarch expressed his sincere feelings for Kate Middleton and Prince William during visit to Kenya.

Recalling Kate and William’s 2010 engagement, King Charles said, "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."

The royal family also shared King Charles full speech on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

It is speculated that King Charles remarks “my beloved daughter-in-law” about the future queen would have apparently angered his second daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, who currently lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

