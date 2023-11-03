 
Friday, November 03, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles, Queen Camilla's latest video draws David Beckham attention

David Beckham has reportedly accepted King Charles invitation for dinner

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 03, 2023

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s latest video draws David Beckham attention
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s latest video draws David Beckham attention

Britain King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla are set to end their four-day state visit to Kenya today, where they arrived on Monday night.

The royal family continued to update the fans about King Charles and Camilla’s royal engagements in Kenya.

On their second day of visit, Queen Camilla bottle fed a baby elephant when she visited an orphanage in Kenya for elephants with King Charles.

She and King Charles also heard about the work of rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned elephants.

Later, the royal family shared videos of the royal couple with caption, “This afternoon The King and Queen met some of the orphan elephants (and one baby rhino!) being raised by the @SheldrickTrust in Nairobi National Park. To date they have successfully reared 316 orphan elephants and 17 rhinos.

“As well as meeting some of the orphanage’s residents, Their Majesties viewed the site where US$1million-worth of ivory was burnt in 1989, leading to a worldwide ban on its sale.”

David Beckham reacted to the post by pressing the heart button.

This is Charles and Queen Camilla's first visit to Kenya, a Commonwealth country since the King's accession to the throne.

