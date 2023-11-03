Prince Harry is tackling bad weather and emotional storms in the US

Experts warn there may be emotional storms brewing out in The Duke of Sussex’s Montecito house

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly suffering from massive emotional storms out in Montecito.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued the reminder on this ticking time bomb, in her piece for News.com.au.

It comes around the same time as Remembrance Day, a large-scale event Prince Harry was barred from attending due to his decision to step away from the Royal institution.

Photo: Prince William the Prince of Wales

For those unversed, the Duke even made a special request on that day, to have a wreath of his vey own laid near the grave of fallen heroes of the Commonwealth but was rejected.

In light of that, he later took to LA and took a few pictures of himself and Meghan Markle paying respect to two late Commonwealth soldiers of his own, via their own photographer.

Photo: Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex & Meghan Markle the Duchess of Susse

Ms Elser referenced the upcoming event in her piece and reminded fans, “just in case feelings are not running high enough in Montecito by this point, there is the fact that the ruling in Harry’s high court phone-hacking case against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) could be handed down any day now.”

She also added, “remember how Harry became the first member of the royal family to enter the witness box in 130 years back in June? No? Well, it has been a bloody busy year for those of us in the trenches of Windsor Watch.”