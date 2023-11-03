Experts warn a day of ‘pure humiliation’ is headed the Duke’s way, a second time around

Prince Harry’s past humiliations are ‘coming home’ to roost

Experts suspect Prince Harry is slated to suffer a humiliation, equal to last years’ with November 12th approaching.

For those unversed, it is an annual day of reflection that has been dedicated to those that served the British Commonwealth.

Claims about the upcoming event have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke things down in one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

For those unversed with the events of the past year, according to Ms Elser the Duke of Sussex had requested a special wreath to be placed alongside the Firm, for the proceeding.

The royal was rejected from taking part or having this request fulfilled given Megxit.

In response to it Ms Elser said, “What, you would have to assume, was intended to be a thoughtful and touching gesture by the Sussexes instead just came across looking like a self-serving bit of PR puffery, that they were cosplaying royalty from 8500 kilometres away.”

“So come November 12 this year, how might the duke feel watching his family gather to mark this most important of days, with him, the only Windsor to have served on the front line, now excised from proceedings?”