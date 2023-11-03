 
Friday, November 03, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Friends Join Hands to Fulfill Matthew Perry's Last Wish

Matthew Perry, aged 54, left the world mourning on 28th October, 2023

File Footage Friends Join Hands to Fulfill Matthew Perry's Last Wish

In his last days, the Friend’s Star Matthew Perry was working to fulfil his ‘paramount’ aim.

The legendary actor Matthew Perry, prominently known for his role in the American sitcom Friends, passed away by drowning.

Before his tragic demise, Matthew revealed his true calling in life in an interview taped in November 2022.

The Friends actor said on the Q with Tom Power podcast that his role as 'Chandler Bing' in Friends is not what he wants to be remembered for.

Perry shared with the audience of the show, "I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker."

Hence, it can be seen that Perry wanted to give something back to society, leaving the world a better place than it was before.

To these ends, he devoted his life to help people who were combating substance abuse.

Perry regarded this as his ultimate achievement.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," said Perry in the same confessional.

"That's what I want," Perry added, touching on his true dream.

Just a week after the Serving Sara star’s death, his friends honored him with announcing the formation of Matthew Perry Foundation, as per ET. 

The foundation’s mission statement reads, "The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction."

For the unversed, Perry lived his life battling alcoholic and substance abuse, along with becoming a note-worthy advocate against the same. The late actor embraced sobriety after years-long struggle and started off with pickleball to help him in the recovery. 

