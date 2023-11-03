The British monarch ended his official visit to Kenya on Friday

King Charles leaves residents of former Kenya capital disappointed

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla on Friday thanked everyone who welcomed them in Nairobi and Mombasa during their visit to Kenya.



The royal family shared the couple's pictures from the final day of their tour on social media with the caption, "Goodbye Kenya"



King Charles final day in Kenya on Friday was hit by heavy rains and floods as he toured the historic heart of the Indian Ocean city of Mombasa.

The inclement weather derailed plans for Charles and Queen Camilla to ride in an electric tuktuk to Fort Jesus, a 400-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site in Mombasa´s Old Town.

Instead, the royal couple briefly posed for photographs inside the three-wheeler vehicle, which was decorated in a bold African pattern and a Union Jack logo.

Some in Mombasa, which was Kenya´s capital for some years under colonial rule, voiced disappointment they did not meet the royals.

"The king has come to our region but we have not had a chance to see him or even greet him," said tour guide Martin Mvurya, 42.

"I only saw the face of the king as they got into the car. I thought he would take time to address us," added a 25-year-old unemployed man who gave his name only as Abdala.

The visit has however stirred mixed emotions in the former colony, with calls for the king to apologise for Britain´s brutal crackdown on Kenya´s independence struggle.



