Friday, November 03, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan put up cozy display in new pic

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan reignited their romance in 2022 and have been inseparable since

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Mia Regan, continue to be a picture-perfect couple, and their recent social media posts are reflecting just that.

In a romantic selfie shared by the 21-year-old on Thursday, the couple can be seen enjoying a cozy evening together on a cream sofa, watching the movie Elf.

Accompanying the photo was a caption that read, "Best kinda nights," and a red love heart emoji. The sweet snap showed Mia resting her head lovingly on Romeo's, while he smiled for the camera.

Mia looked relaxed in a plush forest green sweater, complemented by gold hoops and naturally flawless makeup.

Earlier this month, the couple made a public appearance alongside Romeo's father, David Beckham, at the premiere of his new Netflix series, Beckham, in London.

Mia turned heads in a glamorous black backless gown, accentuated by a pop of red lipstick and a trendy low bun. Romeo, true to his fashion-forward roots, wore a chic brown twin set designed by his mother, Victoria Beckham.

Romeo and Mia initially began dating in 2019 but briefly called it quits in July 2022, shortly after Romeo's brother Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz-Beckham. However, in November 2022, they reignited their romance and have been inseparable ever since. 

