Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome baby Barker secretly?

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted at the hospital with sister Kylie Jenner and husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and her family have sparked rumors that baby Barker is either already here or due very soon, by making frequent visits to the hospital recently.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, a source has disclosed to DailyMail.com that Kourtney, 44, actually welcomed her baby into the world two days ago but has chosen to keep the news private for now.

Other reports from TMZ suggest that Kourtney's arrival at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday indicates that the couple is on the brink of welcoming their first child together.

Adding to the reports, both Travis and Kylie, Kourtney's partner and sister, respectively, were also seen arriving at the hospital separately, further suggesting that the baby's arrival is imminent.

In September, Kourtney went through a frightening experience when she underwent fetal surgery to safeguard her unborn baby's life.

Kourtney already has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, while Travis has two children from his previous marriage. The couple's new arrival will bring their blended family even closer together.

