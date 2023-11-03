The royal family is likely to be criticized in an upcoming book this month

King Charles and his family brace for another wave of criticism

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday said King Charles will attend the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates at the request of the British government.

The lifelong environmentalist spoke at COP26 in Scotland in 2021 but did not attend the last conference in Egypt, reportedly because of objections by the UK Prime Minister at the time, Liz Truss.

Journalist and author Omid Scobie shared the Buckingham Palace statement with a reminder that "Short-lived prime minister Liz Truss stopped him from attending in 2022."



Scobie's tweet came as he prepares for publication of his book, ENDGAME, which he said is a penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family.

The author also criticized the King and Queen Camilla for walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park.

Some people belive that his criticism of the royals suggests the book would be highly critical of the royal family.

The book comes out on November 21, 2023. Can’t wait for you all to read this.



In a statement, the palace said the British head of state was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on December 1.

Charles was reportedly advised not to attend the COP27 by Truss, who was sceptical about the commitments of her predecessor Boris Johnson to decarbonise the UK economy.

The palace played down any rift with Truss, who lasted just 49 days in office, saying the decision was made "with mutual friendship and respect".

Truss´ successor Rishi Sunak initially decided not to go to Sharm el-Sheikh, but eventually went to the summit in the Red Sea resort.

Charles instead hosted a reception with 200 "international business leaders, decision makers and NGOs" two days before the start of the Egypt summit.