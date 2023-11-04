King Charles, Queen Camilla roasted: ‘Precious deities’ in Kenya

King Charles and Queen Camilla are being criticized for some actions seen as 'stuck up'

Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle's former biographer was supported in his thoughts on the King and Queen walking down the red carpet during their visit to Kenya, by Victor Oliver, a BBC author.

As the King and Queen arrived at the Nairobi National Park, a red carpet was laid out for them to walk on, to make sure they "do not endure dusty or muddy shoes in this ongoing rainy season", per Nairobi News.

However, The Duchess of Sussex’s pal criticized the move as “pretty ridiculous and out of touch.”

The journalist took to X to voice his opinion, writing, "Even if this was a choice made by the hosts (and it probably was), the optics of the King and Queen walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park are pretty ridiculous and out of touch.

He made his point by noting that in these type of situations, Palace aids usually make last minute changes, but that didn’t happen: "A clued up Palace aide could have easily asked for it to be removed."

Doubling down on his stance, he added, "I’ve been on many royal visits all over the world and seen aides run around requesting last minute tweaks or changes before royals arrive at engagements (including red carpets that have been deemed unnecessary) so there is precedent for this."

Echoing the sentiment, Oliver retweeted: “Wellington Boots would have avoided the optics of pretending to be precious dieities (sic).”