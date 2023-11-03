Travis Kelce spotted alone after Taylor Swift prepares for her Latin American tour

Travis Kelce was spotted stepping out alone in Kansas City after his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift left Missouri to prepare for her Latin American tour.

Pictures exclusively taken by dailymail.com showed the Kansas City end riding solo in his black Cadillac Escalade on Wednesday.

He wore a black puffer jacket, black sweat pants, and sneakers.

Picture courtesy Daily Mail

Last month, Swift surprised millions of her fans when she recently attended two Kansas City Chiefs games.

During her attendance at the Chiefs' last two games, Taylor Swift joined Kelce's mom, Donna, in Missouri to watch the Chiefs beat the Bears - has sent the National Football League's ticket sales and television viewership soaring.

The couple's fans are wondering whether Kelce would also make a surprise appearance at one of Taylor's concerts during her Latin America tour.

Swift, 33, has sold out football stadiums across the United States over the last several months as she embarked on the domestic leg of her international, record-breaking Eras Tour.