Saturday, November 04, 2023
Mason Hughes

Kris Jenner's emotional birthday tribute to Kendall Jenner sparks controversy

Kris hailed her daughter, saying, 'You are such a special and amazing daughter, sister, auntie, and friend'

Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Kendall Jenner is celebrating her 28th birthday today as the model was born on November 3, 1995, in Los Angeles, California. Her mom, Kris Jenner, appeared to have been overcome with emotions at her daughter's birthday as she posted a heartfelt tribute.

Kris Jenner's emotional tribute to Kendall Jenner 

Taking to Instagram, the momager posted a collection of Kendall's childhood pictures. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!"

She continued, "Your smile is so bright, and your energy is contagious, and you make everyone you talk to feel like they are the only person in the room. You have the biggest heart and are so compassionate and caring to everyone."

Kris hailed her daughter, saying, "You are such a special and amazing daughter, sister, auntie, and friend, and I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your Mommy."

She concluded by expressing her motherly love, stating, "I love you soooo much my beautiful girl… Mommy xo."

Kris's tribute to Kendall sparks controversy

However, she was grilled in the comment section by netizens for posting a picture of Robert Kardashian, Kris's husband, with Kendall and not adding the actual father, Bruce (now known as Caitlyn Jenner) in the tributary post for her daughter. 

