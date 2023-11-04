Sam filed for divorce from the singer in August 2023 and listed the date of their separation to be July 28, 203

Britney Spears' second memoir promises respectful reflection on Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears' first memoir, The Woman In Me, was released on October 24, 2023, and it has been a major success as it sold out more than 1 million copies in the first week of its release. Britney's memoir also became the New York Times no.1 best seller last week.



Britney Spears plans to release a second memoir

It has been reported that the pop music icon, whose marriage recently broke down with actor Sam Asghari, is planning a second memoir to explain why their marriage ended just after 14 months.

According to The Blast, Britney had nothing but positive things to say about Sam in her first tell-all memoir, and she plans to detail the reasons for their split in her second memoir.

Though fans are expecting that Sam will be grilled for ending their marriage, US Weekly reports that the Toxic singer has no plans to shit talk about her ex.

The publication quoted a source saying, "Britney is not looking to go after Sam. She just wants to talk about why the relationship broke down."

Britney about her ex Sam Asghari in first memoir

In her already-released memoir, the Toxic hitmaker referred to the Iranian actor as a gift from God, adding, "I was giddy with the thought of starting a family with him."

She continued, "The chemistry between us in the beginning was insane. I knew I wanted him in my life immediately."

Unfortunately, the couple split in July 2023, and Sam filed for divorce from the singer in August 2023 and listed the date of their separation to be July 28, 203.