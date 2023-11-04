Madonna's kids still worried for her health amid Celebration tour: 'Take things easy'

Madonna is receiving unwavering support from her family as she continues her recovery amid Celebration tour after a recent hospitalization.



According to Us Weekly, the Material Girl hitmaker’s children have been a pillar of strength during her challenging journey, ensuring she doesn't rush her return to the stage.

“Madonna’s kids didn’t want her to push herself too soon, but they know music is her passion and that she was determined to go on tour,” a tipster told the publication.

The source added, “They trust that she’s listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be.”

Madonna, who has six children, shares her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 27, with ex-partner Carlos Leon, and son Rocco Ritchie, 23, with her former husband, Guy Ritchie.

The Queen of Pop is also the proud mother of adopted son David Banda, 18, daughter Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, both 10.

Earlier this year, Madonna faced a critical health scare, spending several days in the ICU due to a severe bacterial infection, which could have proved lethal for her health.

Madonna was released from the hospital a few days later following which she took to Instagram to break her silence about her health scare and expressed her gratitude for the love and support she received from her children and fans.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," Madonna shared with her followers.

She also revealed the strong motivation that kept her going, saying, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

Two months later, Madonna made a triumphant return to the stage in London, marking the opening of her Celebration concert tour.

During the performance, she candidly admitted that neither she nor her children were sure she would "make it" through her hospital stay.