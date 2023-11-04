Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend roasted for accusing King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has received backlash after he accused King Charles of being "ridiculous and out of touch" during one of his engagements on his state visit to Kenya.



King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Nairobi National Park on Wednesday where they receive a red carpet welcome upon arrival.

Scobie took to X, formerly Twitter, saying “Even if this was a choice made by the hosts (and it probably was), the optics of the King and Queen walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park are pretty ridiculous and out of touch.

“A clued up Palace aide could have easily asked for it to be removed.”

He further said, “I’ve been on many royal visits all over the world and seen aides run around requesting last minute tweaks or changes before royals arrive at engagements (including red carpets that have been deemed unnecessary) so there is precedent for this.”

Commenting on it, royal expert Richard Eden said, “So, Omid Scobie wants King Charles and Queen Camilla to be dictating to their African hosts about the way they are greeted? If they asked for the red carpet to be rolled back up, he would be criticising them for that instead.”

“The Kenyans were very keen on red carpets. I saw more of them here than on any other royal tour. But otherwise agree, this looks odd …”, said another expert Chris Ship.

Commenting on Daily Express report, a royal fan said, “Scobie still dancing to his mistresses tune.

“She must be seething to see how well the King and Queen were received in Kenya. So transparent and jealousy is a terrible affliction.”