Meghan Markle accused of using close pal to criticize King Charles, Camilla?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been accused of using close pal to criticize King Charles and Queen Camilla after they received a red carpet welcome in Kenya.



King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Nairobi National Park on Wednesday where they receive a red carpet welcome upon arrival.

Reacting to it, Meghan and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Even if this was a choice made by the hosts (and it probably was), the optics of the King and Queen walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park are pretty ridiculous and out of touch. A clued up Palace aide could have easily asked for it to be removed.”

Commenting on Daily Express report, one royal fan accused, “Scobie still dancing to his mistresses tune” referring to his friend Meghan Markle.

The fan further said, “She (Meghan) must be seething to see how well the King and Queen were received in Kenya. So transparent and jealousy is a terrible affliction.”

Another said, “Well said! Harry and Meghan supporters literally had a melt down because King Charles and Queen Camilla were so well received in Kenya. It is hilarious. Kenyans always roll out the red carpet for leaders.”

“Omid and Meghan don't know or do respect, History or culture. Very telling,” commented the third royal fan.