Royal fans react as Kate Middleton, Prince William leave Meghan Markle, Harry ‘fuming’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “fuming” with their star-studded connections in the US.



A source told Closer Magazine, per New York Post, “You’d be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan.”

Meghan and Harry may have moved to California, but it’s the future king and queen who had the most support out there, the insider said and added “and there is a certain level of smugness about that.”

The source further claimed, “They insist that they’d be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they’ll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal.”

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “To put this in simple terms, William and Kate are the real deal whereas Harry and Meghan are the backup players.

Another said, “Meghan & Harry are about themselves & have no propriety in destroying other people even their families… while Kate & William use the tools of the monarchy for a life of service.”