 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal fans react as Kate Middleton, Prince William leave Meghan Markle, Harry ‘fuming’

'Prince William and Kate Middleton are the real deal whereas Harry and Meghan Markle are the backup players'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Royal fans react as Kate Middleton, Prince William leave Meghan Markle, Harry ‘fuming’
Royal fans react as Kate Middleton, Prince William leave Meghan Markle, Harry ‘fuming’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “fuming” with their star-studded connections in the US.

A source told Closer Magazine, per New York Post, “You’d be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan.”

Meghan and Harry may have moved to California, but it’s the future king and queen who had the most support out there, the insider said and added “and there is a certain level of smugness about that.”

The source further claimed, “They insist that they’d be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they’ll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal.”

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “To put this in simple terms, William and Kate are the real deal whereas Harry and Meghan are the backup players.

Another said, “Meghan & Harry are about themselves & have no propriety in destroying other people even their families… while Kate & William use the tools of the monarchy for a life of service.” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle accused of using close pal to criticize King Charles, Camilla? video

Meghan Markle accused of using close pal to criticize King Charles, Camilla?
King Charles avoided ‘controversy’ by not apologizing for British violence in Kenya video

King Charles avoided ‘controversy’ by not apologizing for British violence in Kenya
Kate Middleton is handling uncle’s ‘embarrassing’ tell-all video

Kate Middleton is handling uncle’s ‘embarrassing’ tell-all
Channing Tatum thrilled to be engaged to Zoe Kravitz despite marriage fears

Channing Tatum thrilled to be engaged to Zoe Kravitz despite marriage fears
Matthew Perry’s funeral: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston in attendance

Matthew Perry’s funeral: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston in attendance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend roasted for accusing King Charles video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend roasted for accusing King Charles
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for her ‘Horse Girl’ Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for her ‘Horse Girl’ Kendall Jenner
‘The Last of Us’ announces rare update for season 2

‘The Last of Us’ announces rare update for season 2
'Stranger Things' Season 5: Cast, Release Date, First Episode and More!

'Stranger Things' Season 5: Cast, Release Date, First Episode and More!
Prince Harry wants to return to UK as Meghan Markle’s ‘gameplan’ laid bare

Prince Harry wants to return to UK as Meghan Markle’s ‘gameplan’ laid bare
Ariana Grande has lost interest in boyfriend Ethan Slater, pals fear

Ariana Grande has lost interest in boyfriend Ethan Slater, pals fear

Madonna's kids still worried for her health amid Celebration tour: 'Take things easy'

Madonna's kids still worried for her health amid Celebration tour: 'Take things easy'