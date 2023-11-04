Kate Middleton is handling uncle’s ‘embarrassing’ tell-all

Experts warn Kate Middleton has massive say in the publishing of her uncle’s tell-all

Royal experts warn Kate Middleton will be a deciding party in the publishing of her uncle’s memoir.



Insight into this deal has been brought to light by The New York Post.

An inside source has been referenced for insight into everything and they admit, “He won’t want to do anything that will embarrass them,” so Kate Middleton and her mother Carol will reading the finished manuscript before it ever makes it to the publishers.

For those unversed, there have been circulating reports that the memoir Kate’s uncle is writing is meant to clear the air on a number of remarks made by Prince Harry, in Spare.

The remarks in question deal specifically with Kate Middleton and the rumored fight over bridesmaid’s dresses in 2018.

However, whether or not accusations will ‘blindside’ the Sussexes is still not confirmed or known publicly at this point.