The Queen Consort's dedication for her husband has just been laid bare by experts

Queen Camilla is working day in and day out for King Charles

Experts suspect Queen Camilla will work day and night, as well as overtime to keep King Charles happy.

Claims of this nature have been issued by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She broke all of this down in one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In the piece she detailed the Queen Consort’s style evolution through the years.

According to Ms Levin, “For years Camilla turned down anything pink, he explained, partly because she believed that Charles would dislike it, and stuck instead to creams, soft blues and greens.”

Photo: Queen Camilla in a blue dress

Photo: Queen Camilla in a green dress

“Oldfield kept trying to persuade her and eventually she gave in - whereupon it turned out that Charles loved the colour and thought she looked great.”

Photo: Queen Camilla in a pink dress

It was then that she developed “the confidence for the Barbie-like pink outfit for her visit to France.”

“It could have been a risky fashionable choice but she looked terrific,” Ms Levin later chimed in to say.

“There was another change in her approach when she became queen, just over one year ago.”

“Before, Camilla had rarely taken chances, particularly if she was accompanying her husband or was a patron of the group she was visiting.”

“To be on the safe side she usually chose dark blue dresses that look a bit teacher like but are easy to move about in.”

“Now she knows that she will be seen - and, indeed, must be seen to fulfil her role as consort to the monarch. And that in turn means embracing a touch of regal theatricality.”

“But none of this can be comfortable for a woman who, even on formal occasions, prefers to walk around in comfy 'bunion busting' court shoes.”

“It certainly can't be easy to step down from an aircraft while holding on to a hat plus bag in a stiff breeze in high heels.”

“The point is that she's had to learn, and I'm confident it's not been easy. More proof, perhaps, of how far she is prepared to go to keep her husband happy.”