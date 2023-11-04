King Charles avoided ‘controversy’ by not apologizing for British violence in Kenya

File Footage

King Charles sparked a heated debate after his recent speech addressing Britain's historical actions in Kenya during his royal tour.



During the speech, the the new monarch acknowledged "abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans" but refrained from issuing a formal apology.

Renowned royal historian Marlene Koenig offered insights on the matter, explaining the limitations faced by a monarch in such matters.

The expert explained that the content of the King's speech at the state banquet would have been carefully reviewed and advised upon by the government, shaping what he could or couldn't express.

She emphasized that the responsibility for issuing an official apology lies with the government, as the King must avoid stirring controversy, as his words could potentially contribute to a constitutional crisis.

Highlighting the King's previous advocacy for addressing the injustices of British colonialism during his time as Prince of Wales, Koenig pointed out the heightened caution he must exercise in his current role.

"His speech at the state banquet would have been vetted and advised by the government, on what he could and could not say,” she told The Express.

"He must avoid controversy – and it would be the government to provide an apology,” the expert added. "The implications of the King speaking on his own would or could contribute to a constitutional crisis.

"When he was Prince of Wales, he spoke out about the injustices of British colonialism, but now he must be careful about the words he uses."