Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles’ raw thoughts about ‘uninteresting’ Africa exposed amid Kenya tour

The King of England apparently has no kind thoughts towards Africa and ‘dislikes’ going anywhere near the continent allegedly

King Charles’ raw thoughts about ‘uninteresting’ Africa exposed amid Kenya tour

Experts have just stepped forward with accusations against King Charles and his dislike of Africa.

Insight into this has been presented by royal biographer and author Tom Bower.

He broke all of this down in on his most recent interview with GB News.

During the course of his conversation with the outlet, Mr Bower accused King Charles of preferring the white Commonwealth over Africa at ‘every turn’.

Photo: King Charles
According to his findings the current King prefers India to Africa as well, given its ‘interesting culture’.

The expert was also quoted saying, “[Charles] never liked going to Africa: he was forced to go to Africa shortly before he became king because he neglected the Commonwealth. He liked going to the white Commonwealth countries.”

“He liked going a lot to India, but he avoided Africa if he could. He just didn't find it culturally that interesting, whereas he was very interested in the culture of India. And the real truth is, [Queen] Camilla doesn't like traveling long distances.”

Photo: King Charles
For those unversed, King Charles also referenced Africa’s past with colonization and admitted, “It is the intimacy of our shared history that has brought our people together. However, we must also acknowledge the most painful times of our long and complex relationship.”

