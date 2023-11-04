 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry betrays Princess Diana by selling 'his silence' to Netflix

Prince Harry sells his ‘silence’ to Netflix over ‘The Crown’ humiliating depiction of Diana

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Prince Harry betrays Princess Diana by selling ‘his silence’ to Netflix
Prince Harry betrays Princess Diana by selling ‘his silence’ to Netflix

Prince Harry has been accused of betraying his dead mother, Princess Diana, by choosing to remain silent over Netflix’s humiliating attempt to show her as a “ghost” in upcoming season of The Crown.

Speaking on the matter, Lady Colin Campbell said the streaming giant has brought the “early silence” of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in exchange for “few million dollars.”

She dragged the Duke for not only betraying the Royal family but also his dead mother with his allegiance to the company.

“I think Netflix has pulled a very interesting one where Harry is concerned,” she told GB News. “Netflix has bought early silence.”

“And let's wait and see what happens, because The Crown has been a huge success for Netflix,” the expert added.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle collaborated with for a docuseries over their life titled Harry & Meghan and will now be producing a movie for the OTT platform.

A spokesperson from Penguin Random House in a statement to Forbes said Harry and Meghan company, Archewell Productions, has acquired the rights to adapt the novel Meet Me at the Lake.

The California based Royal couple will bring this story to the television screen by joining forces with the streaming giant.

Speaking of the deal, Campbell said, "How long Harry and Meghan's association with Netflix is going to last will be interesting because what they have done is they have bought Harry's silence with dangling a few million carrots are underneath his nose."

“So it's a really interesting dynamic. I mean nobody could pay me enough money to betray my parents, but I suppose there is a different case.”

