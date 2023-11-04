Prince Harry rift with King Charles, Prince William will NEVER end

 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's ongoing feud with his family and the historic abdication crisis involving his great-uncle, King Edward VIII, hold a lot of similarities.

Drawn parallels between the two, royal author Tom Quinn said the Duke of Sussex’s feud with King Charles and Prince William might never end sighting King Edward’s abdication.

Edward VIII, famously known for abdicating the throne in 1936 to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson, a divorcée, faced a similar predicament to that of Harry.

This choice caused a major disagreement within the British public and the royal family since marrying a divorcée was seen as a no-no back then. The aftermath of Edward's abdication didn't just impact the monarchy; it strained family relationships too.

"It caused such a break in relations between the new King and the late Queen mother that the rift lasted for the rest of their lives," Quinn explained while speaking with The Express.

"It caused this terrible gulf because both sides felt betrayed,” he added. “Edward just realized that by giving away his role in life, he wouldn't automatically be given some other job.”

“That was almost as important. He would just be cut off,” the expert noted.

Now, Harry faces a similar reality check, having stepped down as a working royal in 2020 to embark on a new life of independence with his American wife, Meghan Markle.

Quinn elaborated, "Harry thought that when he went to America, and certainly after the Queen died, Charles would say: 'Okay, you can be working royals for half the year.'”

“But after the Oprah interview and the book 'Spare,' Harry's going to end up exactly like his great uncle, living in France, bored with nothing to do."

Before signing off, Quinn said of Harry’s fight with the Royal family, "I think this rift is going to be very difficult to heal.”

