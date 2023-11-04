Russell Brand finds himself in sexual assault allegations again after his ‘Arthur’ extra pointed the finger at him for heinous behaviour

Russell Brand lands in hot water again

Russell Brand is no stranger to controversy as new sexual assault allegations were leveled at him by his 2010 Arthur film extra.



Filed in the New York Supreme Court, the complainant mentioned herself as Jane Doe and accused the embattled star of disturbing behavior on set prior to the assault on July 7, 2010.

Alleging the 48-year-old had “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set.”

Describing her alleged distressing experience, the comedy’s film extra said the Despicable Me star forced himself on her in the bathroom while “a member of production crew guarded the door from outside” as he assaulted her.

The podcaster did not respond to the accusations yet. However, it's not the first time the British actor was accused of such heinous allegations.

Previously, the Sunday Times and Channel 4 pulled an exposé on him alleging that the star, in his heydays from 2006 to 2013, was actively engaged in rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

But Russell strongly denied the accusations, noting that his previous relationships were “always consensual.”