Omid Scobie says the royal couple should not have walked on the red carpet

Author gets tit-for-tat response for criticism on King Charles and Camilla

Just days before the release of his book about the future of the British royal family, author and journalist Omid Scobie criticised King Charles and Queen Camilla as they walked on a red carpet at a Kenyan park.

Many people believe that Scobie's tweet, which contained a picture of the royal couple, suggests the kind of content his book might contain.

Sharing the king and the queen's photo, he wrote, "Even if this was a choice made by the hosts (and it probably was), the optics of the King and Queen walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park are pretty ridiculous and out of touch. A clued-up Palace aide could have easily asked for it to be removed."

H added, "I’ve been on many royal visits all over the world and seen aides run around requesting last minute tweaks or changes before royals arrive at engagements (including red carpets that have been deemed unnecessary) so there is precedent for this."

While the royal family usually does not react to criticism, it's believed that pro-monarchy experts and journalists often speak for them in the media.

Omid Scobie received a tit-for-tat response from a royal expert who often calls him Meghan and Harry's cheerleader.

"So, OmidScobie wants King Charles and Queen Camilla to be dictating to their African hosts about the way they are greeted? If they asked for the red carpet to be rolled back up, he would be criticising them for that instead," wrote Eden.



Omid Scobie's book "Endgame" is set to release on November 21.