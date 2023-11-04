 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Author gets tit-for-tat response for criticism on King Charles and Camilla

Omid Scobie says the royal couple should not have walked on the red carpet

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Author gets tit-for-tat response for criticism on King Charles and Camilla
Author gets tit-for-tat response for criticism on King Charles and Camilla 

Just days before the release of his book about the future of the British royal family, author and journalist Omid Scobie criticised King Charles and Queen Camilla as they walked on a red carpet at a Kenyan park.

Many people believe that Scobie's tweet, which contained a picture of the royal couple, suggests the kind of content his book might contain.

Sharing the king and the queen's photo, he wrote, "Even if this was a choice made by the hosts (and it probably was), the optics of the King and Queen walking on a red carpet to avoid soil at Nairobi National Park are pretty ridiculous and out of touch. A clued-up Palace aide could have easily asked for it to be removed."

H added, "I’ve been on many royal visits all over the world and seen aides run around requesting last minute tweaks or changes before royals arrive at engagements (including red carpets that have been deemed unnecessary) so there is precedent for this."

While the royal family usually does not react to criticism, it's believed that pro-monarchy experts and journalists often speak for them in the media.

Omid Scobie received a tit-for-tat response from a royal expert who often calls him Meghan and Harry's cheerleader.  

"So, OmidScobie wants King Charles and Queen Camilla to be dictating to their African hosts about the way they are greeted? If they asked for the red carpet to be rolled back up, he would be criticising them for that instead," wrote  Eden.

Omid Scobie's book "Endgame" is set to release on November 21.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian sparks anger with son's photos

Kim Kardashian sparks anger with son's photos

6ix9ine 'barred' to enter USA for next 6 months

6ix9ine 'barred' to enter USA for next 6 months
Bianca Censori’s sister enjoying her and Kanye West getting mocked?

Bianca Censori’s sister enjoying her and Kanye West getting mocked?
'Date chosen for royal book likely to anger King Charles and William'

'Date chosen for royal book likely to anger King Charles and William'
Rebecca Loos likely to spill all on David Beckham after claiming she ‘moved on’

Rebecca Loos likely to spill all on David Beckham after claiming she ‘moved on’
Russell Brand lands in hot water again

Russell Brand lands in hot water again
Matthew Perry's PA and ‘best friend’ breaks silence after he is laid to rest

Matthew Perry's PA and ‘best friend’ breaks silence after he is laid to rest

Prince Harry rift with King Charles, Prince William will NEVER end

Prince Harry rift with King Charles, Prince William will NEVER end
Meghan Markle achieves ‘dominance, control, and power’ over Prince Harry? video

Meghan Markle achieves ‘dominance, control, and power’ over Prince Harry?
Prince William breaks silence on what its like being a Prince: Video video

Prince William breaks silence on what its like being a Prince: Video
Prince Harry betrays Princess Diana by selling ‘his silence’ to Netflix

Prince Harry betrays Princess Diana by selling ‘his silence’ to Netflix
Kate Middleton makes emotional plea in statement for important cause video

Kate Middleton makes emotional plea in statement for important cause