Bianca Censori’s sister enjoying her and Kanye West getting mocked?

Bianca Censori’s sister seems to enjoy the mockery of her racy looks with Kanye West in Italy

Bianca Censori’s sister seems to be getting a kick out of her sister and brother-in-law Kanye West getting mocked by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

The rock and roll duo dressed up as the Praise God rapper and his 28-year-old wife, channeling one of their most controversial looks during their trip to Italy.

Bianca had covered her chest with a purple pillow for one of her outings with Kanye, and Sharon Osbourne modelled her look for Halloween. Ozzy Osborne was dressed in an all black ensemble that covered his face just like Kanye.



Taking to Instagram, Bianca’s sister, Angelina Censori, reposted Sharon's Instagram photo, which featured the couple's Halloween costume. Angelina opted out of captioning the photo.

In another slide, Angelina shared the original photos of her sister and Kanye West modelling those looks on the streets of Italy.

Angelina’s post makes it look like she’s enjoying the costumes.

Meanwhile, Kanye and Bianca have been at the center of controversy due to their unusual dressing choices, particularly during their trip to Italy.

Throughout the trip, netizens criticized Bianca’s racy outfits, which were mostly skin-hugging

Sheer overalls and tights, putting her curves on display. Reports have also suggested that it’s Kanye who plans her outfits and that the rapper is quite “controlling.”