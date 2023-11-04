 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Bianca Censori ‘fearful’ to expose reality of her marriage with Kanye West

Expert analyzes Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's body language during latest outing

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Bianca Censori ‘fearful’ to expose reality of her marriage with Kanye West
Bianca Censori ‘fearful’ to expose reality of her marriage with Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s latest outing has sparked a debate with expert suggesting that the Yeezy designer looked unhappy and afraid in absence of her husband, Kanye West.

In a newly shared snapshot taken during a night out with friends, comes on the heels of reports suggesting that Kanye has been exerting control over Bianca’s wardrobe and even discouraging her from speaking out.

Bianca can be seen posing alongside her pals in the photo in a plunging outfit that leaving little to the imagination, however, an expert has claimed her body language suggests she is anxious and afraid.

Speaking with The Mirror, celebrity psychic and body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, said, "Bianca's snap from her night out with the girls is not a great portrait of a happy newlywed.”

“There are potentially several negative emotions expressed in that little piccie,” she added. "First, her shoulders and chest are tense. We know that because the veins in her neck are popping!”

“The tension in her upper body indicates anxiety,” the expert continued. "Second, beneath Bianca's curious hat, we can just make out her eyebrows. They are lowered, which is an indication of anger or suspicion. And her lips are parted, which is a sign that she wants to speak up."

Inbaal observed that Bianca's primary focus in the photograph is her own selfie image; she is staring at the phone screen rather than enjoying herself.

"She doesn't seem to be happy spending the evening away from Kanye," Inbaal noted. "Her lightly parted lips suggest that there might be something she wants to say, perhaps related to her marriage, but she appears fearful to speak the first word."

More From Entertainment:

North West trolls mother Kim Kardashian: 'Like father like daughter'

North West trolls mother Kim Kardashian: 'Like father like daughter'
Sofia Coppola dismisses late Lisa Marie 'Priscilla' criticism

Sofia Coppola dismisses late Lisa Marie 'Priscilla' criticism
Lisa Marie Presley slammed ‘Priscilla’ for portraying Elvis as ‘predator’

Lisa Marie Presley slammed ‘Priscilla’ for portraying Elvis as ‘predator’

Kim Kardashian sparks anger with son's photos

Kim Kardashian sparks anger with son's photos

6ix9ine 'barred' to enter USA for next 6 months

6ix9ine 'barred' to enter USA for next 6 months
Bianca Censori’s sister enjoying her and Kanye West getting mocked?

Bianca Censori’s sister enjoying her and Kanye West getting mocked?
Author gets tit-for-tat response for criticism on King Charles and Camilla

Author gets tit-for-tat response for criticism on King Charles and Camilla

'Date chosen for royal book likely to anger King Charles and William'

'Date chosen for royal book likely to anger King Charles and William'
Rebecca Loos likely to spill all on David Beckham after claiming she ‘moved on’

Rebecca Loos likely to spill all on David Beckham after claiming she ‘moved on’
Russell Brand lands in hot water again

Russell Brand lands in hot water again
Matthew Perry's PA and ‘best friend’ breaks silence after he is laid to rest

Matthew Perry's PA and ‘best friend’ breaks silence after he is laid to rest

Prince Harry rift with King Charles, Prince William will NEVER end

Prince Harry rift with King Charles, Prince William will NEVER end