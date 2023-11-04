Bianca Censori ‘fearful’ to expose reality of her marriage with Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s latest outing has sparked a debate with expert suggesting that the Yeezy designer looked unhappy and afraid in absence of her husband, Kanye West.



In a newly shared snapshot taken during a night out with friends, comes on the heels of reports suggesting that Kanye has been exerting control over Bianca’s wardrobe and even discouraging her from speaking out.

Bianca can be seen posing alongside her pals in the photo in a plunging outfit that leaving little to the imagination, however, an expert has claimed her body language suggests she is anxious and afraid.

Speaking with The Mirror, celebrity psychic and body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, said, "Bianca's snap from her night out with the girls is not a great portrait of a happy newlywed.”

“There are potentially several negative emotions expressed in that little piccie,” she added. "First, her shoulders and chest are tense. We know that because the veins in her neck are popping!”

“The tension in her upper body indicates anxiety,” the expert continued. "Second, beneath Bianca's curious hat, we can just make out her eyebrows. They are lowered, which is an indication of anger or suspicion. And her lips are parted, which is a sign that she wants to speak up."

Inbaal observed that Bianca's primary focus in the photograph is her own selfie image; she is staring at the phone screen rather than enjoying herself.

"She doesn't seem to be happy spending the evening away from Kanye," Inbaal noted. "Her lightly parted lips suggest that there might be something she wants to say, perhaps related to her marriage, but she appears fearful to speak the first word."